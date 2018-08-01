National Commerce (NCOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NCOM stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.13.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. equities analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Commerce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Commerce by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Commerce by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,398,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Commerce by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

