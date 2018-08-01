Natera (NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.63

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 22637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $290,062.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,816. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

