NACCO Industries (NC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

NACCO Industries traded down $0.30, reaching $33.00, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 11,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

NACCO Industries, Inc operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

