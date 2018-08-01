Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBRV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics opened at $2.71 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 600.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.30%. equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,660 shares of company stock valued at $139,711. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 173.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

