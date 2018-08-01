Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil opened at $33.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -255.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

