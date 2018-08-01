Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Murphy Oil opened at $33.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -255.85 and a beta of 2.30.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
