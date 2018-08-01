Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of Murphy Oil traded down $0.78, reaching $32.48, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 30,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,255. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

