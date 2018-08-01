Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,530 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 288.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Silica opened at $26.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLCA. B. Riley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $39.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

