Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,640 Shares of Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cooper Standard were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Standard by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cooper Standard by 44.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Standard by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Cooper Standard by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cooper Standard by 84.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cooper Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $928.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Cooper Standard’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cooper Standard Holdings Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Standard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $1,003,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,105,364.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,718,308.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $2,192,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Cooper Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

