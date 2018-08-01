Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Position in PolyOne Co. (POL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 116.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $390,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

