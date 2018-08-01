Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $803,000 Position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOXO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XOXO opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOXO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile
XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.
