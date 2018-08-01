Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $803,000 Position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOXO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XOXO opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.46%. equities research analysts forecast that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOXO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.