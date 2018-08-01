Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,950.00.

Shares of Mullen Group traded up C$0.33, reaching C$16.37, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,285. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$14.10 and a 52 week high of C$17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

