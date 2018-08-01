Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.14.

Shares of MTL opened at C$16.04 on Monday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$14.10 and a one year high of C$17.62.

In related news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,930 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,950.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.