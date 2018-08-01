MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €164.29 ($193.28).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €181.00 ($212.94) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

