Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02

News articles about Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mountain Province Diamonds earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9481372297337 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds traded down $0.10, hitting $2.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 40,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.26. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.