Motif Bio’s (MTFB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTFB. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motif Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.40 ($1.44).

Shares of Motif Bio opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.43) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Motif Bio has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

