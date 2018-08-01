Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 216 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 216 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.16 ($1,918.49).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 226 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,446.40 ($1,900.41).
- On Thursday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 236 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,444.32 ($1,897.67).
MAB1 opened at GBX 671 ($8.82) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($8.78).
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.
