Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 216 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 216 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.16 ($1,918.49).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 226 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,446.40 ($1,900.41).

On Thursday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 236 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,444.32 ($1,897.67).

MAB1 opened at GBX 671 ($8.82) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($8.78).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

