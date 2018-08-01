MorphoSys AG (MOR) Receives €92.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.40 ($112.24).

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

MorphoSys traded up €1.50 ($1.76), reaching €113.90 ($134.00), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 146,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a 52 week high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

