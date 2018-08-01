Morneau Shepell (MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.37

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.37 and last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 52840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$27.25 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. Morneau Shepell had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of C$167.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.20 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

