Morneau Shepell (MSI) PT Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$27.25 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell opened at C$28.07 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$19.80 and a 52-week high of C$28.10.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$167.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.20 million. Morneau Shepell had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.