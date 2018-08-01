Morgan Stanley Cuts MINDBODY (MB) Price Target to $40.00

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

MINDBODY opened at $37.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. MINDBODY has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.50 and a beta of -0.11.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. research analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 3,500 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,982 shares of company stock worth $2,353,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.