Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE MOG.A opened at $75.01 on Monday. Moog Inc Class A has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.10 million. Moog Inc Class A had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Moog Inc Class A’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Moog Inc Class A Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

