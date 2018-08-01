Monoeci (XMCC) Market Capitalization Hits $537,056.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Monoeci has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monoeci has a total market capitalization of $537,056.00 and $115,592.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.02924640 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013486 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000773 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003216 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 7,528,671 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,671 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin . Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

