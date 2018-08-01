Mondi (MNDI) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($29.48) to GBX 2,475 ($32.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,355.83 ($30.95).

Mondi opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.66) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,684 ($22.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,145 ($28.18).

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young purchased 2,026 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,072 ($27.22) per share, with a total value of £41,978.72 ($55,155.33).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

