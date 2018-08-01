Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 17,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Earnings History for Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

