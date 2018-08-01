Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 17,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

