Mitek Systems (MITK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.37. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 8,977 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $79,266.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,668.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,071 shares of company stock valued at $974,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 80.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 658,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $934,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Read More: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.