Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) CEO Buys $39,900.00 in Stock

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps bought 10,000 shares of Mitcham Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitcham Industries traded up $0.28, reaching $4.14, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,954. Mitcham Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Mitcham Industries had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitcham Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIND. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitcham Industries by 713.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitcham Industries by 877.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mitcham Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc engages in the provision of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic, and defence industries. It operates through the following segments: Marine Technology products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology products segment is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

