Mintcoin (MINT) Hits One Day Volume of $861.00

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Mintcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Mintcoin has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $861.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Mintcoin Profile

Mintcoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com . The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mintcoin Coin Trading

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mintcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

