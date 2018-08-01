Minerva Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products makes up about 4.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.39% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products traded down $0.08, reaching $29.83, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,614. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

