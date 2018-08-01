Mind Gym (MIND) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Mind Gym opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.40) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mind Gym Limited, a behavioral science business that uses scalable proprietary products to deliver human capital and business improvement solutions to large corporations. The company operates in the business transformation, HCM, and learning and development markets. It offers various solutions for performance management, management development, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

