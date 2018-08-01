Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,245,698 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,245,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 137.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.45 million, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

