Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Stock

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

