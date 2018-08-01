Millennium Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in United Community Financial Corp (UCFC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 107,511 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Financial were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCFC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $245,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew T. Garrity sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,383. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial opened at $10.45 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.48.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.