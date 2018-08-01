Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $106.08 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $811.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. MED restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

