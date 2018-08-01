Metlife (MET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Metlife (NYSE:MET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE MET traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,859. Metlife has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

