Mesoblast limited (MESO) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,903. The company has a market capitalization of $666.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 256.91%. equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

