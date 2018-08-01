Mesabi Trust (MSB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mesabi Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.6262177860986 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,151. The stock has a market cap of $360.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.48. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.92.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.85% and a return on equity of 236.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

