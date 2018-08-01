Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.19 million.

VIVO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $645.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.