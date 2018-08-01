Mercury Systems (MRCY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-624 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.86 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Mercury Systems traded up $7.07, hitting $48.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 141,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,935. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,246.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,500.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

