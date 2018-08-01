Mercury General (MCY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Mercury General traded up $2.33, reaching $51.43, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,212. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.56 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

