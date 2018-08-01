Merck KGaA (MRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK):

7/31/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Merck KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/16/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – Merck KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:MRK opened at €87.88 ($103.39) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

