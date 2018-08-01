Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) PT Raised to $74.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

MRK stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

