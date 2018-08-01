Mercadolibre (MELI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre continues to hurt by mounting expenses, interest accrual on convertible bonds and increase in income tax. Further, growing investments in customer services and consumer acquisition, free shipping and branding remains a major concern. Although these investments will continue to drive traffic and conversions on MercadoLibre’s platform, but they pose a huge risk to margin expansion. Nevertheless, we note that the company commands a dominant position in the Latin American e-commerce market with strong Mercado Puntos and MercadoPago. However, rising competition from e-commerce giants remains a headwind for its market position. Also, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has a negative record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $346.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.20. 13,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,663. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $292.65 per share, with a total value of $499,846.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 357,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,955,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 249,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,583,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

