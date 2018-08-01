MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MER Telemanagement Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.0631337392746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get MER Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 360,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,659. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. MER Telemanagement Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%.

In other MER Telemanagement Solutions news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker bought 147,716 shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $682,447.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 446,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.