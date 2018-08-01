Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $175,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $190,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco traded up $0.12, hitting $12.11, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 657,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,802. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.