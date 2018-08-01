Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 877,411 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $49,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,090,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 137.4% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 682,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 395,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 437.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 91,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 661.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 56,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,422. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

