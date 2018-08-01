Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synopsys by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after acquiring an additional 283,195 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Synopsys by 128.7% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,977.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

