Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,675,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,350,000 after acquiring an additional 270,573 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,033,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $198.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $201.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

