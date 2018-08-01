Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,745 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 511.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,955,000 after purchasing an additional 325,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,844,000 after purchasing an additional 338,107 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $60,076,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 211,940 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 261.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 656,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.12.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.06. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.