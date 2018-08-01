MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2,817.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX opened at $42.79 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Clark sold 11,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $524,056.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Leerink Swann started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

