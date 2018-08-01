Mediwound (MDWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Mediwound to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 226.62% and a negative net margin of 904.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, analysts expect Mediwound to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,422. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.